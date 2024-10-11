Minister Condemns Dukki Terrorist Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on miners in a coal mine in the Dukki district of Balochistan.
In a statement, Amir expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives of 20 miners.
He offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased miners and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
