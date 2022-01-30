Minister condemns incident of firing on pastors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the firing of unidentified motorcyclists on the pastors of Peshawar Church.

The minister demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Ejaz Alam prayed for departed soul Pastor William and speedy recovery of the injured Pastor Patrick as a result of the firing.

The provincial minister said that in this hour of sorrow, the entire Pakistani Christian community is in mourning and stands with the family of victims.