Minister condemns Indian aggression; hails Pak armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has strongly condemned Indian missile attack on Pakistani soil, calling it a cowardly act carried out under the cover of darkness.

In a statement, he said that targeting innocent and unarmed civilians was not just an act of war but an attack on humanity itself. By launching an assault in the darkness of night, the enemy has once again displayed its cowardice, he said. The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is a shameful act and a clear violation of international norms, he added.

The minister praised the swift and effective response of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that their timely action inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and forced it to retreat. “Our brave forces have once again proven that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its borders and will respond decisively to any aggression.”

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the attack, he vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain. “Every drop of blood spilled will be accounted for.

We will honor our martyrs by holding the enemy responsible for each and every life lost.”

He warned that India’s repeated provocations pose a serious threat to regional peace. “India’s actions are destabilizing the region. The international community must take immediate and serious notice of this unprovoked hostility.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the minister said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but it will never compromise on its sovereignty or security. If war is imposed on us, our response will be powerful and decisive.” He also called out India’s false narratives, promising to expose them on every international platform. “India’s propaganda cannot hide the truth. We will present the facts to the world and expose their lies.”

He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Armed Forces and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support. “The people of Pakistan stand united behind their military. We will face every challenge with strength, resolve, and honor”, he added.