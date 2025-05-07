Open Menu

Minister Condemns Indian Aggression; Hails Pak Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Minister condemns Indian aggression; hails Pak armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has strongly condemned Indian missile attack on Pakistani soil, calling it a cowardly act carried out under the cover of darkness.

In a statement, he said that targeting innocent and unarmed civilians was not just an act of war but an attack on humanity itself. By launching an assault in the darkness of night, the enemy has once again displayed its cowardice, he said. The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is a shameful act and a clear violation of international norms, he added.

The minister praised the swift and effective response of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that their timely action inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and forced it to retreat. “Our brave forces have once again proven that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its borders and will respond decisively to any aggression.”

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the attack, he vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain. “Every drop of blood spilled will be accounted for.

We will honor our martyrs by holding the enemy responsible for each and every life lost.”

He warned that India’s repeated provocations pose a serious threat to regional peace. “India’s actions are destabilizing the region. The international community must take immediate and serious notice of this unprovoked hostility.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the minister said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, but it will never compromise on its sovereignty or security. If war is imposed on us, our response will be powerful and decisive.” He also called out India’s false narratives, promising to expose them on every international platform. “India’s propaganda cannot hide the truth. We will present the facts to the world and expose their lies.”

He expressed full confidence in the Pakistan Armed Forces and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support. “The people of Pakistan stand united behind their military. We will face every challenge with strength, resolve, and honor”, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

12 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

12 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

12 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

12 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

12 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

12 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

12 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

13 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan