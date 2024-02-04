Minister Condemns India's Atrocities In Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad criticised India's continued violations in Kashmir, labeling it as one of the worst violations in decades, contradicting the UN Security Council resolutions.
In a statement issued on Sunday, he accused India of behaving like a land-grabbing mafia rather than a democracy.
He emphasised the significance of February 5 as a day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and urged the international community to pressure India for a resolution to the conflict. Murad expressed confidence in the eventual freedom of the region despite Indian oppression, reiterating Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir diplomatically. He condemned the international community's silence over the killings of innocent Kashmiris, equating it to the murder of justice. Murad reaffirmed Kashmir's integral part in Pakistan and vowed to continue advocating for its cause despite India's objections.
