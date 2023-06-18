Minister condemns killing of lady education officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hamid Shah on Sunday condemned the killing of a lady Sub-Divisional education Officer (SDEO) Rizwana Shaheen.

In a statement issued here the minister said that it was a cruel incident and those involved would be brought to justice.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that SDEO Rizwana was brutally killed in her house at Zere Meri Khel area of Landikotal district Khyber.

The police has arrested her husband Najibullah who was allegedly involved in her murder.