UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condemns Lahore Blast

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Minister condemns Lahore blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has strongly condemned the Johar Town Lahore blast and termed it a coward activity of enemies of Pakistan.

In his message here on Wednesday, the Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Punjab Family Housing

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

Ecologist seeks preparation for monsoon plantation ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways for awareness on railway track s ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.