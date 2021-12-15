UrduPoint.com

Minister Condemns Landmine Blast In Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:11 AM

Minister condemns landmine blast in Kohlu

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Tuesday strongly condemned the landmine blast in Lakkar Wadh near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu which left one dead and another injured, the other day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Tuesday strongly condemned the landmine blast in Lakkar Wadh near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu which left one dead and another injured, the other day.

He said that anti-national elements involved in terrorist attacks did not deserve any leniency saying no religion in the world allows attacks on innocent citizens.

He said they would never succeed in their nefarious designs and sacrifices of security forces would never be forgotten.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased Maula-dad, he said that in this hour of need, we shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Balochistan World Education Kohlu Family

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

5 minutes ago
 Baboons can reproduce social conventions to proble ..

Baboons can reproduce social conventions to problem solve: study

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's r ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits SMBR's residence

15 minutes ago
 Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history ..

Tunisia&#039;s Ons Jabeur all set to make history as first Arab woman to play in ..

50 minutes ago
 US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lendi ..

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go ..

Nawaz granted permission on medical grounds to go abroad: Shahzad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.