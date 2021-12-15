Minister condemns landmine blast in Kohlu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree on Tuesday strongly condemned the landmine blast in Lakkar Wadh near Kahan Tehsil area of Kohlu which left one dead and another injured, the other day.

He said that anti-national elements involved in terrorist attacks did not deserve any leniency saying no religion in the world allows attacks on innocent citizens.

He said they would never succeed in their nefarious designs and sacrifices of security forces would never be forgotten.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased Maula-dad, he said that in this hour of need, we shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.