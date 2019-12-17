Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday said the Indian government by passing anti-Muslim controversial citizenship law has crossed all limits of extremism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday said the Indian government by passing anti-Muslim controversial citizenship law has crossed all limits of extremism.

In a press statement issued here, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was culprit of inflicting oppression on thousands of innocent Kashmiri people, adding that Pakistan outrightly rejects all Indian designs for attempting to commit genocide of Muslims.

Kashmiris were protesting for attaining their due rights, he said and added that Pakistan condemns perpetration being committed on all minorities especially Muslims in India.

He mentioned that Narendra Modi only promoted tyranny in Indian politics and did nothing else.

The world has not witnessed such a grave and horrifying example of trampling human rights in India.

He maintained that people were protesting on roads in every city of India against this black law, adding that Kashmiri Muslims were waging biggest struggle in this world for achieving their just rights in the shape of liberation.

Narendra Modi should feel ashamed for committing barbarity and cruelty on innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.