Minister condemns Muslims' killings in India

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the killing of Muslims and burning of mosques and other religious places in India, especially in Delhi city, saying that the world community should take notice of it immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the killing of Muslims and burning of mosques and other religious places in India, especially in Delhi city, saying that the world community should take notice of it immediately.

The minister said the situation was getting worse day by day due to atrocities being committed by the Indian government. He condemned the Narendra Modi government for not allowing even peaceful protest demonstrations against the brutalities.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made it clear to the world that occupied Kashmir was the beginning of modi government's excesses against the people of Kashmir, and now the Indian government was targeting 20 million Muslims across country.

The minister said that armed attacks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hooligans on Muslims in New Delhi, were backed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that abolishing Kashmir's special status and enacting the controversial Indian Citizenship Amendment law were the worst examples of violation of human rights. If the Indian government did not stop violation of human rights, there would be a fear that other minorities, along with Muslims, would be affected because all the minorities in India were supporting the demand of Muslims, he added.