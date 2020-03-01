LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that PTI government has accepted the decision being taken under the constitution and law with regard to treatment of Nawaz Sharif abroad but PML-N was continuously giving misleading statements in this regard.

The medical board which allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was not being submitted medical reports about Nawaz Sharif regarding his treatment abroad, he added.

The court had ordered that Punjab government would decide to give further extension in Nawaz Sharif's bail and PML-N had not submitted medical reports of Nawaz Sharif to the cabinet. Due to this, Punjab cabinet has decided not to extend his bail, he stated.

Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while talking to media representatives during a prize distribution of a private school at Al-hamrah Hall on Sunday.

Aslam said that the dream of making progress could not be materialized without attaining education. "Training of children is also essential along with imparting them education," he said.

Significant decrease has occurred in the prices of essential edibles due to timely measures taken by the government and reduction in the prices of petroleum would further reduce prices of essential commodities.

Mega relief package will be given to the masses during the Holy month of Ramadan. "We have to fight with Coronavirus instead of getting afraid of it, we have to give awareness to the masses for adopting preventive measures in order to save themselves from the hazards of Coronavirus," he stressed.

Mian Aslam Iqbal distributed prizes among students for showing exemplary performance.