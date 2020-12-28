Minister condemns terrorist attack on security check post in Harnai

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Punjab Col (retd) Malik Mohammad Anwar Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in Harnai, Balochistan.

The minister regretted over the loss of precious human lives in the terrorist incident.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the martyrs, he said in his message that RAW was involved in terrorist incidents.

He said that Pakistani forces were determined to thwart the nefarious intentions of terrorists. He further said that the nation stands with its brave forces and will bring the terrorists to a logical conclusion.