UrduPoint.com

Minister Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Security Forces

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Minister condemns terrorists' attack on security forces

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine strongly condemned the attack on security forces' check post in Kech area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine strongly condemned the attack on security forces' check post in Kech area of Balochistan.

In his message on Friday, he paid homage to sacrifices of the martyred soldiers for the beloved homeland.

He extended sympathies with the families of the brave martyrs.

The minister said that the martyrs had sacrificed their lives for maintaining peacein the country, adding that the nation was fully united against the menace of terrorism andextremism.

More Stories From Pakistan

