Minister condemns terrorists firing in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Investment board, Abdul Aleem Khan has strongly condemned the cowardly act of firing by terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar's Hasan Khel area.

In a condemnation statement issued here on Monday, the minister said that in this tragic incident, the brave officer Captain Hussain Jahangir and Hawaldar Shafiq Ullah attained that high rank of martyrdom and paid them homage from the core of the hearts.

He said the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the country will not go in vain and the entire nation is with protectors and fearless soldiers. He prayed for patience to the bereaved families and lauded the greatness and continuous efforts of the army in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

On the occasion, Aleem Khan also expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the death of famous Pakistani actor Talat Hussain. He mentioned that Talat Hussain was undoubtedly a legendary and a sophisticated person with a high personality whose services in the field of television will be remembered for a long time.

The minister said the services rendered by Talat Hussain for art and fine arts are the golden chapter of this era.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.