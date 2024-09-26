Minister condemns tragic bomb explosion in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday strongly condemned the tragic bomb explosion in Swabi police station.

In a statement, the minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic explosion and condoled with the bereaved families of the injured policemen.

He also prayed Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said that an inquiry should be conducted in this regard.

Amir Muqam directed the PML-N workers to rush to the hospital help the injured police personnel and donate blood to them in this difficult time.