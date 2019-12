Provincial Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of former director general public relations (DGPR) Amjed Hussain Bhatti

In his condolence message on Friday, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.