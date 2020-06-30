UrduPoint.com
Minister Condoles Death Of Mother Of Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Minister condoles death of mother of Shafqat Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

In a condolence message on Tuesday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

