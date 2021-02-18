Minister condoles death of Mushahidullah Khan

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan.

In his condolence message issued here, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.