Minister condoles death of Pir Golara Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Golara Sharif Syed Abdul Haq.

In a condolence message here on Thursday, he extended sympathiesand condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that mayAllah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.