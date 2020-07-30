Minister Condoles Death Of Pir Golara Sharif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Golara Sharif Syed Abdul Haq.
In a condolence message here on Thursday, he extended sympathiesand condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that mayAllah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.