Minister condoles death of Rehman Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeed ul Hassan Shah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik.

His services for politics and democracy would be remembered, he said.

The minister also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed to Allah Almighty torest the departed soul in peace.