LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of mother of Ch. Ghulam Abbas, former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehrerk-e-Insaf (PTI) leader.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.