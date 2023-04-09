Close
Minister Condoles Demise Of Haji Rahim Syed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Minister condoles demise of Haji Rahim Syed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday visited village Sheikh Kalay on Katlang Road in Mardan and expressed his condolence to the family members of progressive farmer Haji Rahim Syed who breathed his last the other day.

The Minister stayed there for some time and offered Fateha with the deceased's sons Syed Manaf Commissioner Inland Revenue, Zakir Muhammad Collector Customs and Shakir Muhammad Additional Collector Customs.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathies with members of the bereaved family.

