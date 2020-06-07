UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condoles Demise Of Mother Of Raja Rashid Hafeez

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Minister condoles demise of mother of Raja Rashid Hafeez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez.

The Housing minister, in his condolence message issued here on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also prayed that may Allah,The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the grieved family.

Related Topics

Education Rashid May Sunday Family Housing

Recent Stories

RTA obtains European transportation authority&#039 ..

8 minutes ago

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

38 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

1 hour ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

2 hours ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.