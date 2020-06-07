Minister condoles demise of mother of Raja Rashid Hafeez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez.

The Housing minister, in his condolence message issued here on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed also prayed that may Allah,The Almighty, rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the grieved family.