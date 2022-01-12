UrduPoint.com

Minister Condoles Demise Of MPA Nawaz's Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Balochistan Minister for Service & General Administration Department (S & GAD) Nawabzada Tariq Magsi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Jailani Baloch who was brother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch on Wednesday

In a condolence message, the provincial minister extended his sympathy and condolences to the MPA and the bereaved family and said that we are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

