Balochistan Minister for Service & General Administration Department (S & GAD) Nawabzada Tariq Magsi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Jailani Baloch who was brother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Service & General Administration Department (S & GAD) Nawabzada Tariq Magsi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mir Jailani Baloch who was brother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmad Nawaz Baloch on Wednesday.

In a condolence message, the provincial minister extended his sympathy and condolences to the MPA and the bereaved family and said that we are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.