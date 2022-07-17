Minister condoles demise of Mustafa Qureshi wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Shah Sunday visited the residence of film legend Mustafa Qureshi and condoled with him over the death of his wife and famous singer Rubina Qureshi.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, according to a communique here.