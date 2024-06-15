Minister Condoles Families Of Deceased Sanitary Workers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bharth held a meeting with the families of deceased sanitary workers in Balwal locality, offering his condolences over the untoward incident.
He handed over compensation cheques amounting to one million rupees each for the children of the sanitary workers.
Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab had announced Rs 3 million for each deceased worker, which was delivered to the families two days prior.
The minister directed the concerned officials to expedite the salary and other processes to facilitate the widows.
He also assured that jobs would be provided to the children of the deceased workers.
The minister stated that the injured sanitary workers would be properly looked after and announced that the Punjab government would cover the medical expenses of a sanitary worker with a heart problem. He instructed the deputy commissioners to ensure that all sanitary workers are equipped with necessary gadgets and that these are used during their duties.
MNA Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharth, MPA Mansoor Ahmed Sindhu, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, and Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd.) Aurangzeb Haider Khan were also present.
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM meets delegation of Bar Councils2 seconds ago
-
CM orders to ensure public welfare steps on Eid10 minutes ago
-
Govt allies, Opposition express confidence on CM Bugti, announce to support budget20 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures for welfare of lawyers : Azam Nazir Tarar20 minutes ago
-
Well equipped ambulances provided to Saidu Group of Hospitals20 minutes ago
-
CTP finalises traffic plan for tourists visiting Murree on Eid30 minutes ago
-
Minister visits villages affected by river30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood fighting plan30 minutes ago
-
Deceased sanitary workers' children get Rs1mn cheque each40 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes 5 consumers for illegal use of meters50 minutes ago
-
18 passengers injured in passenger van accident50 minutes ago
-
4,572 police officials to perform duties on Eid: CPO50 minutes ago