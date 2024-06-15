Open Menu

Minister Condoles Families Of Deceased Sanitary Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Minister condoles families of deceased sanitary workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bharth held a meeting with the families of deceased sanitary workers in Balwal locality, offering his condolences over the untoward incident.

He handed over compensation cheques amounting to one million rupees each for the children of the sanitary workers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Punjab had announced Rs 3 million for each deceased worker, which was delivered to the families two days prior.

The minister directed the concerned officials to expedite the salary and other processes to facilitate the widows.

He also assured that jobs would be provided to the children of the deceased workers.

The minister stated that the injured sanitary workers would be properly looked after and announced that the Punjab government would cover the medical expenses of a sanitary worker with a heart problem. He instructed the deputy commissioners to ensure that all sanitary workers are equipped with necessary gadgets and that these are used during their duties.

MNA Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharth, MPA Mansoor Ahmed Sindhu, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, and Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd.) Aurangzeb Haider Khan were also present.

