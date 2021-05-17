UrduPoint.com
Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Boat Capsizing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. Hisham Inam Ullah has expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of boat capsizing in Chasma Lake, D I Khan.

He express grief over the loss of lives in the incident and said that government stands by bereaved family in the hour of distress.

He also prayed Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and granting courage to family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

