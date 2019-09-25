UrduPoint.com
Minister Condoles Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

Minister condoles loss of lives in earthquake

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to earthquake especially in areas of Azad Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to earthquake especially in areas of Azad Kashmir.

He said the Pak army had always performed its proactive role to serve the ailing humanity and the Punjab government had also started relief process by the help of the PDMA.

The minister said that relief activities had been initiated by the Punjab government and hoped that the nation would support the government in carrying out the relief work.

More Stories From Pakistan

