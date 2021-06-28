Minister condoles with bereaved family of Dr Abdul Basit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Monday visited the residence of martyr Dr Abdul Basit an officer of Livestock department and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed eternal peace for the martyr and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Dr Abdul Basit and his colleague Dr Altaf embraced martyrdom in a road accident near Sheikhupura when they were returning home from Lahore after completing a departmental training.