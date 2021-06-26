Minister Condoles With DC
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:36 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq.
The minister went to Circuit House where he offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed patience for the bereaved family.
Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Mannan andothers were also present.