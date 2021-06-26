UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Condoles With DC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

Minister condoles with DC

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq.

The minister went to Circuit House where he offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed patience for the bereaved family.

Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Mannan andothers were also present.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Family Sad

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 June 2021

57 seconds ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah seeks world support to end drug-ab ..

58 seconds ago

Govt takes solid steps to abolish menace of drug a ..

1 minute ago

DCD launches &#039;Listen First&#039; to promote a ..

7 minutes ago

'Major structural damage' found at collapsed Flori ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.