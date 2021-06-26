Minister condoles with DC

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik on Saturday condoled with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali over sad demise of his father Abdul Khaliq Khaleeq.

The minister went to Circuit House where he offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed patience for the bereaved family.

Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Kastro, Commissioner Saqib Mannan andothers were also present.