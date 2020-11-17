UrduPoint.com
Minister Condoles With Dr. Amjad Over His Mother Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy with Dr. Amjad Ali Khan in a condolence statement, the Provincial Minister for Environment offered Fateha for the departed soul of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant her a place in Jinnah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

