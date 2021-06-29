Minister condoles with family of Dr Altaf Hussain

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of late Dr Altaf Hussain, an officer of the Livestock Department, and expressed condolence with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of late Dr Altaf Hussain, an officer of the Livestock Department, and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed eternal peace for the deceased and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Dr Altaf and his colleague Dr Abdul Basit died in a road accident near Sheikhupura when they were returning home from Lahore after completing a departmental training.