Minister Condoles With Family Of Shaheed Forest Officer Jamshed Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar on Wednesday visited Chitral to meet the family of forest officer Jamshed Iqbal, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty while extinguishing fire in the forest

The minister who visited on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, offered heartfelt condolence with the family of Shaheed Jamshed Iqbal .

He also visited grave of forest officer to lay floral wreath and offered prayer may Allah Almighty accept his sacrifice.

He informed that KP government has approved Shuhada package and special assistance for his family.

