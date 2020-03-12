UrduPoint.com
Minister Condoles With Shehryar Afridi Over His Nephew Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday visited residence of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Afridi to offer dua and condolence on tragic death of his young nephew.

They prayed for departed soul and expressed condolence with bereaved family.

A large of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and local leaders were present on this occasion.

