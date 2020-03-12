Minister condoles with Shehryar Afridi over his nephew death

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday visited residence of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Afridi to offer dua and condolence on tragic death of his young nephew

They prayed for departed soul and expressed condolence with bereaved family.

A large of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and local leaders were present on this occasion.