UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Congratulates CM On Presenting People- Friendly Budget

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:27 PM

Minister congratulates CM on presenting people- friendly budget

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget of the province.

Commenting on the budget presented by the Punjab government in the new bulding of Punjab Assembly, he said that historic budget 2021-22 would start a new era of development and prosperity in the province due to a people-friendly, farmer-friendly and balanced budget.

He said that the government was introducing a mega development program in the history as the government had allocated billions of rupees for development and prosperity of people. "The Punjab government has set record funds for education, health and agriculture in the new budget," he added.

He said that the implementation of the annual development program of the government would go a long way in bringing development in the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Government Best Billion Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed first donor for &#039;My Bloo ..

37 minutes ago

Daman launches ambitious new business strategy as ..

37 minutes ago

Shandur Polo Festival-2021 cancelled due to corona ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA ..

5 minutes ago

5.7 magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: US ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 5,000 mln for livestock a ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.