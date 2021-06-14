Minister congratulates CM on presenting people- friendly budget

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget of the province.

Commenting on the budget presented by the Punjab government in the new bulding of Punjab Assembly, he said that historic budget 2021-22 would start a new era of development and prosperity in the province due to a people-friendly, farmer-friendly and balanced budget.

He said that the government was introducing a mega development program in the history as the government had allocated billions of rupees for development and prosperity of people. "The Punjab government has set record funds for education, health and agriculture in the new budget," he added.

He said that the implementation of the annual development program of the government would go a long way in bringing development in the province.