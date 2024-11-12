Open Menu

Minister Congratulates Dr Mampal Singh On Promotion

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Minister congratulates Dr Mampal Singh on promotion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Mampal Singh for his historic achievement.

Dr. Mampal Singh has become the first doctor from the Sikh community in Pakistan to be promoted to the position of Associate Professor of Pediatric Medicine in Grade 19. Prior to this, he served as Assistant Professor of Pediatric Medicine at King Edward Medical University.

Dr Mampal expressed his gratitude and called this moment a historic achievement, which he considers to be a great honor for the entire Sikh community.

Arora remarked, "This is truly a remarkable moment and a matter of great pride for the Sikh community that Dr. Mampal Singh has achieved such a high position in his field. This accomplishment is not only a source of pride for the Sikh community but also for all of Pakistan." He further added that Dr. Mampal Singh’s promotion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Sikh community, and he also praised the role of King Edward Medical University for providing valuable services to the Sikh community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Doctor All From

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

2 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

3 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

3 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

3 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

6 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan