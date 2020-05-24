UrduPoint.com
Minister Congratulates Nation On Eid

Sun 24th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Minister congratulates nation on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan has congratulated the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message on Sunday, the minister said that Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion of thankfulness and today we should also include the poor and needy in our happiness.

Facilitating the poor to enjoy Eid-ul-Fitr is the real message and it would rejuvenate the happiness of the Eid, he said.

The minister appealed to the people that celebrate this Eid with simplicity, thinking of and prying for all those, who had been deprived of their loved ones in the plane crash and due to the corona virus.

He said " We should also remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs on this day."He said that sacrifices of martyrs in war against terrorism would always be remembered.

