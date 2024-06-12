- Home
Minister Congratulates Nation On People Friendly Budget, Maximum Relief To Low-income Class
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday while congratulating nation said that the budget 2024- 2025 is a balanced one and provides maximum relief for the people low income salaried classed of the country
Talking to a Private news channel, he said that government only increased the scope of tax network for elite class to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio, adding, billion of rupees has been announced with focus on economic stability, sustainable and inclusive growth as well as curbing inflationary pressures.
He said the budget specially envisages special initiatives for the uplift of agriculture, industries, and IT sectors, besides, relief for various segments of society including the salaried class.
“The government in budget also focused on export, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy under the 5-E framework,” he added.
He also congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb for presenting a balanced and pro-people budget.
“No doubt, Federal Fiscal Budget for Year 2024-25 had fulfilled the expectations and hopes of the common people, he added.
Replying a question about PPP reservations, he made it clear that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have strong political affiliation with Pakistan People's Party and the genuine reservations related to budget will soon be resolved on priority, adding, further changes in budget will also be made with consultation of other political parties.
To another question, he said no tax was being increased for low income but for elite class only, adding, inflation will further goes down as there was no any additional tax in budget.
He said there is dire need for patience and collective efforts to achieve sustainable economic development.
