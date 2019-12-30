Minister congratulates newly elected body of Lahore Press Club

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

He said that the choice of newly elected President Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Rai Hasanin Tahir, Secretary Babar Dogar, Secretary Finance Zahid Sherwani and other officials was a testament to their professionalism.

The minister said that journalism was the fourth pillar of society while pleasant relations between government and journalists were essential for the stability of democracy.

Raja Bashart said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had resolved the long-standing issues of the journalist community.

He expressed the hope that next year, the government and the journalist community would have an ideal relationship to resolve the problems of the masses.