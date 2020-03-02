UrduPoint.com
Minister Congratulates Newly Elected Lahore High Court Bar Association Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:07 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has congratulated the newly elected Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA).

The newly elected office bearers were including President Tahir Nasrullah Waraich Advocate, Vice President Barrister Muhammad Saeed Nagra, General Secretary Harun Dugal, Finance Secretary Zeeshan Ghani Sulehri and others.

He expressed his good wishes and hoped that the new office bearers would maintain a cordial relationship between the bar, the judiciary and the government for the cheap and quick delivery of justice to the people.

He assured that the PTI government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, would solve the problems of lawyers community across Punjabon priority basis. He hoped that the government's relationship with the bar wouldbe further strengthened.

