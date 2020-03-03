Minister congratulates newly elected LHCBA Rawalpindi Bench

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashrat has congratulated the newly elected President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rawalpindi Bench

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashrat has congratulated the newly elected President Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Rawalpindi Bench.

According to a handout issued here, the minister expressed good wishes and hoped that the new office bearers would maintain a cordial relationship between the bar, bench and the government for the cheap and speedy justice to the people.

He assured that the PTI government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar would solve the problems of lawyers community across Punjab on priority basis.

Raja hoped that the government's relationship with the bar would be further strengthened.