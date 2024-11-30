Minister Congratulates Office-bearers Of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Crime Reporters Association and the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ).
On this occasion, she expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers would play an active role in the welfare of journalists. The Punjab Union of Journalists is a representative organization for journalists. PUJ has a history of advocating for journalistic values and press freedom, she added.
The Information Minister of Punjab congratulated Ali Sahi on being elected as the President of the Crime Reporters Association, and Hamad Aslam on becoming the Senior Vice President.
She also congratulated Ahmar Khokhar on being elected as Vice President, Mujahid Sheikh as General Secretary, Sarfraz Khan as Joint Secretary, and Umar Yaqoob as Treasurer.
Azma Bokhari also congratulated Khalid, Ramadan Baig, Khurram Malik, Ali Chaudhry, and Faraz Nizam on being selected for the Governing Body.
The Information Minister expressed her best wishes for the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they would not only protect the interests of crime reporting but also safeguard the community’s welfare.
