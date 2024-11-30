Open Menu

Minister Congratulates Office-bearers Of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Minister congratulates office-bearers of Crime Reporters Association, PUJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Crime Reporters Association and the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ).

On this occasion, she expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers would play an active role in the welfare of journalists. The Punjab Union of Journalists is a representative organization for journalists. PUJ has a history of advocating for journalistic values and press freedom, she added.

The Information Minister of Punjab congratulated Ali Sahi on being elected as the President of the Crime Reporters Association, and Hamad Aslam on becoming the Senior Vice President.

She also congratulated Ahmar Khokhar on being elected as Vice President, Mujahid Sheikh as General Secretary, Sarfraz Khan as Joint Secretary, and Umar Yaqoob as Treasurer.

Azma Bokhari also congratulated Khalid, Ramadan Baig, Khurram Malik, Ali Chaudhry, and Faraz Nizam on being selected for the Governing Body.

The Information Minister expressed her best wishes for the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that they would not only protect the interests of crime reporting but also safeguard the community’s welfare.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan