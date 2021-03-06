Minister congratulates Prime Minister on getting confidence vote

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

He said that the elected representatives of the people had again voted in favour of the Prime Minister.

In a statement, he said that the journey of change would be faster which would solve the people's problems on priority basis.

He maintained that the present government came to power with the support of the people and would complete its tenure.

The minister said that full confidence of members of the National Assemblyin the Prime Minister Imran Khan was a slap on the face of opposition's politics.