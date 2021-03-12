UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Minister congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on winning the election of Chairman Senate.

He termed his victory the success of democracy and transparency and said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was badly defeated in the election of Chairman Senate.

In a statement, the minister said, "It has been proved that in the end truth prevails and lies faces defeat." He said that the opposition should now sit calmly and wait for the next elections, adding that every tactic of the dwarf politicians of the opposition had failed.

The minister said Sadiq Sanjrani set valuable democratic norms during his tenure as chairman of the Senate and he would show the same zeal and leadership abilities in future as well to run the house.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Punjab Democracy Same Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

1 hour ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

2 hours ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

2 hours ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

2 hours ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

2 hours ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.