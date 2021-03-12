Minister congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on winning the election of Chairman Senate.

He termed his victory the success of democracy and transparency and said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was badly defeated in the election of Chairman Senate.

In a statement, the minister said, "It has been proved that in the end truth prevails and lies faces defeat." He said that the opposition should now sit calmly and wait for the next elections, adding that every tactic of the dwarf politicians of the opposition had failed.

The minister said Sadiq Sanjrani set valuable democratic norms during his tenure as chairman of the Senate and he would show the same zeal and leadership abilities in future as well to run the house.