Minister Congratulates Successful Candidates Of CSS Exam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister Ramesh Singh Arora has congratulated all the successful candidates of the CSS-2023 examination.

He said qualifying for the Civil Services Examination (CSS) is no small feat, requiring immense dedication, hard work, and perseverance. The candidates who have succeeded in this prestigious examination have demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to their goals, he added.

He mentioned several exceptional candidates who belong to marginalized communities. Arora saluted Roop Mati Meghwar, Pooja Oad, Suneel Meghwar, Jeevan Ribari, and Bheesham Meghwar for their extraordinary accomplishments. Despite coming from underprivileged backgrounds with limited resources and facilities, these candidates have overcome numerous obstacles and proved that with determination and relentless effort, no challenge is insurmountable, he added.

