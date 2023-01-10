UrduPoint.com

Minister Contradicts Video Contents Regarding Export Of Flour To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Minister contradicts video contents regarding export of flour to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Food, sports, Youth and Science and Technology, Atif Khan here on Tuesday contradicted the video contents percolating on social regarding the export of wheat flour to Afghanistan and said the truckloads shown in a video were of wheat flour transported to Afghanistan by World Food Program.

Addressing a press conference, Atif Khan alleged that by airing a video of truckloads on social media by our opponents was actually propaganda against the PTI government.

He said the requirements of total wheat flour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was approximately 5 million metric tons among which the government has produced 1.3 million metric tons of wheat flour by itself, 1.2 million tons of flour were purchased from the Punjab government while the remaining 2.

5 million tons were procured by the private stakeholders.

At present there was a shortage of flour in the markets, however, the provincial government has distributed subsidized wheat flour at the rate of Rs1300 per 20 kg on their registered flour points.

Atif Khan said an unprecedented wave of inflation has been witnessed due to the current increase in the rates of the US Dollar, which has badly affected the prices of electricity, sui-gas, transportation, and food oil.

He said that the provincial government has restarted a new scrutiny process of flour dealers by providing them with an android application to ensure transparency in the distribution of flour process throughout the province.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Electricity Government Of Punjab Dollar Social Media Oil Market From Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

13 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

25 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

2 hours ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.