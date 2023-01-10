Minister contradicts video contents regarding export of flour to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister of Food, sports, Youth and Science and Technology, Atif Khan here on Tuesday contradicted the video contents percolating on social regarding the export of wheat flour to Afghanistan and said the truckloads shown in a video were of wheat flour transported to Afghanistan by World Food Program.

Addressing a press conference, Atif Khan alleged that by airing a video of truckloads on social media by our opponents was actually propaganda against the PTI government.

He said the requirements of total wheat flour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was approximately 5 million metric tons among which the government has produced 1.3 million metric tons of wheat flour by itself, 1.2 million tons of flour were purchased from the Punjab government while the remaining 2.

5 million tons were procured by the private stakeholders.

At present there was a shortage of flour in the markets, however, the provincial government has distributed subsidized wheat flour at the rate of Rs1300 per 20 kg on their registered flour points.

Atif Khan said an unprecedented wave of inflation has been witnessed due to the current increase in the rates of the US Dollar, which has badly affected the prices of electricity, sui-gas, transportation, and food oil.

He said that the provincial government has restarted a new scrutiny process of flour dealers by providing them with an android application to ensure transparency in the distribution of flour process throughout the province.