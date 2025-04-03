ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) PML-N Minister & Coordinator Thursday have jointly welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's landmark decision to decrease the electricity tariff by Rs 7.41 per unit, terming it a 'historic mega power sector relief package' which will greatly benefit both industrial and domestic consumers, bringing much-needed respite to the people.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal recently shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with a private news channel and highlighted that one of the government's significant achievements is providing relief to the public and business community while still working within the IMF program.

Rana Ihsan Afzal emphasized that the relief provided is "revenue-based neutral relief", implying that it does not compromise the country's revenue generation while offering much-needed respite to the public and business

community.

Afzal expressed optimism that with the provided relief, businesses will now flourish and domestic consumers will also greatly benefit.

Railway Minister Bilal Azhar Kiyani also welcomed the decision, calling it a huge relief and a testament to the government's sustainable and long-term policies.

This relief will not only ease the burden on domestic consumers but also give a significant boost to industries, ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth and prosperity," he added.

Furthermore, Minister Kiyani emphasized that this move demonstrates the government's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient system that benefits all segments of society and paves the way for a brighter future for Pakistan.

He also assured that the government will continue to work at an accelerated pace, prioritizing cost-effectiveness to ensure that the benefits of this relief are maximized and sustainable.

They hailed the PM's decision as a "monumental, phenomenal and remarkable success" that will bring significant relief to the people, describing it as a "landmark achievement" that showcases the government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens.