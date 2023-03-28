Minister criticized PTI leadership for using 'cruelty language' to destabilize system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for using 'cruelty language' to destabilize the country and urged them to avoid following the policy of agitation with the government.

Talking to a Private news channel, he advised the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote civilized language during a public meeting, adding, Khan sahib has destroyed the country as well as its culture and politics with his abusive language.

The writ of the state and the government will be established at all costs, he said, adding, whosoever tried to challenge it he will be dealt with an iron hand.

Anyone who raised hands against the police will not be acceptable, he warned.

Replying to a question, he replied that the general elections will be held in October this year, adding, after the budget, we will be able to hold elections and Army officers will also be available for security purposes during the elections.

The provincial elections have been postponed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, not by the government, he said, adding, the provincial government was not able to provide funds for the elections and foolproof security was also a problem right now.

To another question, he replied that PML-N is fully prepared for the elections, adding, we will assured free and fair elections in the country with the consensus of all provincial governments.