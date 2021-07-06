Minister criticizes last govt of PML-N for making irregularities in Nandipur power plant

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday criticized the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N for irregularities in Nandipur power plant.

The previous government of PML-N made expensive agreements with foreign companies in LNG and power sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Voicing serious concerns over misuse of Rs 64 billion in Nandipur power plant, he said the leaders of PML-N should disclose mishandling of such an important project.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was facing challenges due to heavy circular debt amounting to Rs.450 billion. He said, the circular debt left by the last government of PML-N has created trouble for the present government and added that the PTI government was making heavy payments due to weak economic policies of PML-N regime.

Replying to a question about solution of inflation and unemployment, he said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps for improvement in exports, industrial, textile and agriculture sectors. He said the farmers are producing better crops due to subsidy provided by the government for purchase of seeds and fertilizers. The farmers are selling their products in the market with handsome rate, he added. The sale of cement, motorbikes, tractors and other items are increasing day by day, he claimed. He assured that the government was making all out efforts to streamline the system in the gas and power sectors.

