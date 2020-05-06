UrduPoint.com
Minister Criticizes Opposition For Politicizing Coronavirus Issue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Minister criticizes opposition for politicizing coronavirus issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said the opposition politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic issue for political gains, had failed in their design.

In a media statement issued here, he said that people would never forgive those who were doing politics for their vested interests.

Minister Labour said that respect could only be achieved by serving ailing humanity rather than chanting hollow salons. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken decisions in the public interest.

He said that action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the relief package for the labourers and daily wagers who became unemployed due to recent coronavirus pandemic. He said " We will have to rise above form our interests and serve the people."

