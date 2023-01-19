UrduPoint.com

Minister Criticizes PTI Leader For Weak Economic Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Minister criticizes PTI leader for weak economic policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for doing blunders in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan was facing multiple challenges including a weak economy.

The minister said the PTI leader had dissolved the assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to fulfil his personal desire, adding that the country was starting to progress but Imran Khan kept creating hurdles.

He said people of three provinces were suffering from heavy rains and floods. The government, he said was busy in relief and rehabilitation works and Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies.

Replying to a question about elections, he said after dissolving assemblies in Punjab and KP, the election commission would organize the elections in two provinces.

He said the PML-N would participate in the elections with full preparation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress TV From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

21 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Egyptian President

UAE President receives Egyptian President

21 minutes ago
 US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Ki ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Ukrainian Interior Minist ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.